CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 761,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

