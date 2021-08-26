CX Institutional Sells 3,537 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.19% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $88.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $98.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.863 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

