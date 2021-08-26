CX Institutional Takes $1.62 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,817,544.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,436,457 shares of company stock valued at $182,588,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

