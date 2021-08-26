CX Institutional Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

