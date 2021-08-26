CyberFi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $13.07 Million (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One CyberFi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00015893 BTC on major exchanges. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $215,754.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,013 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

