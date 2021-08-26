CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Hits $10.90 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.90 million and $1.47 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00359969 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,223.71 or 0.99931294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067932 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

