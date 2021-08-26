Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 154,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $396.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 3.14. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

