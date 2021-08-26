Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $125,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.69. 36,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

