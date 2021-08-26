Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Asana makes up approximately 0.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.78. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

