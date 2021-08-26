Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. ContextLogic makes up about 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 156,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,647,789. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

