Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,087 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

