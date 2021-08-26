Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. 1060 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 594,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.