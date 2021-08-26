D Eugene Ewing Buys 1,040 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Eugene Ewing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50.

Shares of CODI opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.