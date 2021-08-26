D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,030 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 303,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 32,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,198. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

