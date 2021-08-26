D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,983 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,126. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22.

