D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $260.71. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

