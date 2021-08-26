D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 792,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.