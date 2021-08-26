Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
