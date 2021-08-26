Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.33

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 14482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

