Daniels&Tansey LLP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Zendesk makes up about 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.69. 24,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,857. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

