Darryl Bond Sells 774 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45.
- On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.
Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 503,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
