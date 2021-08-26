Darryl Bond Sells 774 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 503,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.