DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $467,605.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00770211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097970 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.