Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 7,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $74.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.