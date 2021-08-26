David Aichele Sells 1,480 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,180.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81.

AKTS stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

