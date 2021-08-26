David Moradi Buys 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

