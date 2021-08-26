Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.