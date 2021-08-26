Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.94 on Thursday, hitting $267.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,881,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.