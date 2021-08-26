Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,720. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

