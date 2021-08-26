Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,498 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.88. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.