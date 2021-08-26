Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

Albemarle stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.70. 907,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,716. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.