Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 9,093,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.