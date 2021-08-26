Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Shares Up 21.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) shares shot up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30.

About Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

