Dev Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $366,384.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and $366,384.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00315809 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.