DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 326,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

