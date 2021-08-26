DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $142.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

