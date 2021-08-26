DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $142.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.
DKS stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
