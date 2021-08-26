DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

