Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $318,563.61 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.08 or 0.06601539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.25 or 0.01305111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00361810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.00630025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00330472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00318533 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,698,473 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.