Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNOPY. Erste Group raised Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Shares of Dino Polska stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.