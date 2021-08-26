Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $113,529.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

