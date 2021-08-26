Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

