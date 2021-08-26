DNotes Hits Market Cap of $12,636.38 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 68% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $12,636.38 and $1.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 66.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

