DOC.COM (MTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,025.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 81.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $99,025.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00770211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097970 BTC.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.