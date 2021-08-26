Doc.com Token Price Down 15.2% This Week (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Doc.com Token Coin Profile

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Doc.com Token Coin Trading

