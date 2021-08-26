Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

