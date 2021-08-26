Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $106.32, but opened at $110.90. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 106,055 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.