Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR stock traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 552,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.29.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

