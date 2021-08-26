Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

