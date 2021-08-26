Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BRLGF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

