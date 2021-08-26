Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BRLGF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

