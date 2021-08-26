Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DPUKY stock remained flat at $$11.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

