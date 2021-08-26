Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.